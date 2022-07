Deputies said the loud noises heard were fireworks

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday that no shots were fired inside the Florida Mall, debunking rumors that were circulating in social media after loud noises were heard at the mall.

In a tweet, the OCSO said: “NO shots fired at Florida Mall. Loud noise is suspected fireworks. Please help tamp down those false rumors.”

