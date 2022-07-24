Multiple people injured after person drives onto Daytona Beach, officials say

Multiple people reportedly were injured in Daytona Beach after a motorist drove through a toll booth and onto the beach before going into the water, according to Volusia County Beach Patrol.

Volusia EMS officials said as of Sunday evening, it counted four people who were injured in the accident and that the child is in stable condition in the hospital.

Witnesses on the beach who jumped in to help said it all happened quickly.

“I heard a giant crash. I mean I thought it was either a firework that went off or I mean something bad just happened,” said Jake Lofland.

The sound was actually the driver smashing through the toll booth.

“It was going like 40 miles per hour, and it obliterated the toll booth and came barreling all the way through. People were dodging left and right to get out of the way,” said Nicole Mathis.

It’s unclear why the driver drove the vehicle onto the beach, but there might have been a medical episode, according to officials.

Mathis and Lofland and his wife, Shannon, jumped into action at that point.

“I heard it. I saw it and I followed the line of travel and our son was in the water so I took off calling his name and I took off to the water,” said Shannon Lofland.

They then worked to push the car out of the waves and back onto the beach and get the family out of the car.

“The car was just back and forth and it kept hitting us. It was dangerous. And Nicole was saying roll down the window, you have to come out the window. It was awful,” said Shannon.

Mathis added: “We got the girls out of the back and the wife out of the front seat.”

The group said the driver was unconscious but eventually came to. Lifeguards then ran in for treatment.

“Apparently, he said I’m going to have a seizure and they thought he was joking but then he really was having a seizure so they knew all the way down the road that he was unconscious and unable to drive,” said Mathis.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. and the driver was approaching from Daytona International Speedway, officials said.

Officials said the toll booth was destroyed, but nobody was working in it at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back with ClickOrlando.com for updates to this story.