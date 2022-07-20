VIDEO: Waterspout springs up over Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Video shows a waterspout spinning over a Volusia County beach Wednesday afternoon.

A man captured the weather phenomenon in Daytona Beach near S. Atlantic Ave., south of A1A and Dunlawton Ave.

The footage shows dark clouds overhead and a waterspout forming above the water, which News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells said looks like a land spout that worked its way into the water. The video shows the clouds then moving over the ocean.

There are two types of waterspouts: tornadic and fair-weather waterspouts.

Tornadic waterspouts are tight vortices that have similar characteristics to a tornado, producing strong winds. Tornadic waterspouts develop from the cloud, downward to the ground. The highest risk of seeing tornadic waterspouts is during a severe thunderstorm near open water.

Fair-weather waterspouts generally form during relatively calm conditions, under a developing cumulus cloud. Instead of forming near the clouds, like a tornadic waterspout, the fair weather version develops on the surface of the water and works its way upward to the clouds. Their surprise factor makes these waterspouts dangerous for boaters. They tend to form while winds are light, limiting their tracking speed.

No matter the version, waterspouts can be dangerous to boaters if they get too close.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said the best way to avoid a waterspout is to move at a 90-degree angle to its movement.