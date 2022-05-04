BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A waterspout formed briefly in Cocoa as a short-lived storm cell passed through the area Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the waterspout crossed over State Road 528 between Merritt Island and Cocoa before dissipating over the river.

[TRENDING: ‘Breaking Bad’ stars to cook up cocktails at Orlando bar | Installation underway of wrong-way detection system on new I-4 Express lanes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

News 6 viewer Omar Izquierdo captured a photo of the funnel cloud on State Road 524 heading toward the Walmart on Clearlake Road.

Ad

Waterspout forms over Indian River in Brevard County. (Credit: Omar Izquierdo) (Omar Izquierdo)

Another photo taken in the parking lot of the store shows a thin funnel in the sky.

NWS officials said the waterspout dissipated after several minutes.