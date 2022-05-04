89º

Waterspout forms over Indian River in Brevard County

NWS says waterspout traveled over SR-528

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A waterspout formed briefly in Cocoa as a short-lived storm cell passed through the area Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the waterspout crossed over State Road 528 between Merritt Island and Cocoa before dissipating over the river.

News 6 viewer Omar Izquierdo captured a photo of the funnel cloud on State Road 524 heading toward the Walmart on Clearlake Road.

Waterspout forms over Indian River in Brevard County. (Credit: Omar Izquierdo) (Omar Izquierdo)

Another photo taken in the parking lot of the store shows a thin funnel in the sky.

NWS officials said the waterspout dissipated after several minutes.

