Man killed in shooting near The Florida Mall

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in a shooting near The Florida Mall just before midnight Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a business plaza off Orange Blossom Trail near Sunlife Path around 11:45 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 20s had been shot in the parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.
They say the victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Deputies said there is no information on a suspected shooter as of Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.
