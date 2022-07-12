80º

Local News

Man killed in shooting near The Florida Mall

Business plaza roped off on Orange Blossom Trail near Sunlife Path

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in a shooting near The Florida Mall just before midnight Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a business plaza off Orange Blossom Trail near Sunlife Path around 11:45 p.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 20s had been shot in the parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said there is no information on a suspected shooter as of Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email