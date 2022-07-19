17-year-old suffers possible shark bite in Cape Canaveral, fire rescue says

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy suffered a possible shark bite near Jetty Park in Cape Canaveral Monday morning, according to Canaveral Fire Rescue.

Canaveral Port Authority told News 6 the incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. roughly 20 yards south of Jetty Park.

The agency added that the area where the bite occurred was not lifeguarded, though the people involved walked to the Jetty Park lifeguard station where lifeguards administered first aid and called Canaveral Fire Rescue.

Canaveral Fire Rescue said the teen suffered minor injuries from the bite and was taken to the hospital afterward.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

