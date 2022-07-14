SeaWorld offers shark interactions to celebrate Shark Awareness Day

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating Shark Awareness Day by offering shark interactions to guests of all ages, according to the theme park.

They allow guests to view, feed and interact with more than a dozen species and teach them about efforts to protect threatened and endangered sharks in the parks, according to a news release.

The theme park said brave guests can also enjoy the shark-inspired tallest coaster in Orlando, Mako.

Mako roller coaster at SeaWorld Orlando. (SeaWorld Orlando)

SeaWorld said they also offer the opportunity to dine with sharks at Sharks Underwater Grill and Bar and sip cocktails like Shark-Tail in the park.

The park has donated more than $300,000 to shark research conservation projects, according to a news release.

“We are privileged to care for such a diverse population of shark species and to share these amazing creatures with the public,” said Dr. Chris Dold, Chief Zoological Officer at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “Protecting sharks is not always top of mind in part because so many people don’t understand the importance of this species and how they help keep the ocean’s ecosystem in balance. So, creating experiences that enable the public to learn about sharks in fun and engaging ways is essential to better understand and appreciate them as more than just predators. We encourage shark fans everywhere to come out to our park and support Shark Awareness Day and experience the wonder and awe of these stealthy creatures of the deep.”

Shark encounter at SeaWorld Orlando. (SeaWorld Orlando)

Some of the experiences offered in SeaWorld Orlando are:

Shark Encounter , where guests can get a close look at sharks in the park’s 700,000-gallon aquarium with one of the world’s largest underwater viewing tunnels.

Behind the Scenes Shark Tours , include ‘Sharks Up-Close’ that enable guests to go behind the scenes above the habitat to peer down into the shark aquariums, learning about the care for sharks and discovering more about the diversity and design of sharks from experts. Guests also can touch a small shark, feed several species in the Shark Shallows, and find out why these ancient species need our help now more than ever.

Feed the Sharks with animal feeding stations where guest can feed the sharks at the Shark Shallows.

These encounters are available all-year-round.

For more information, visit the SeaWorld website.