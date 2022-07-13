SeaWorld Orlando offering limited-time summer ticket sale

Electric Ocean summer event underway now at SeaWorld Orlando through Sept. 5

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer savings are heating up at SeaWorld Orlando.

Guests can save up to 45% on tickets, fun cards and passes to SeaWorld Orlando up until July 24.

The limited-time deal includes up to 45% off single-day park tickets, up to 40% off two visits at any combination of theme parks (SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island), and up to 40% off a fun card offering unlimited visits to SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando throughout the rest of 2022.

During the summer, guests can enjoy the Electric Ocean Concert Series and “Ignite 360″ firework and fountain spectacular.

To find out more about the live performances featured at Nautilus Theater every weekend through Aug. 7, click here.

For more information on the summer sale and to purchase tickets, click here.

