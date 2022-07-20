92º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Alligator flees Florida police, becomes trapped under patrol car

Leesburg police tweet photo of animal under police cruiser

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lake County, Leesburg, Alligator, Strange Florida
An alligator gets stuck under a police car in Leesburg. (Leesburg Police Department)

LEESBURG, Fla. – Why didn’t the gator cross the road?

An alligator became trapped under a police cruiser Wednesday in Leesburg while officers attempted to wrangle the beast.

[TRENDING: Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month returns in August | These 5 tricks will help you cool your car off quickly in the Florida heat | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Leesburg police tweeted an image of the gator beneath the cruiser, saying, “It fled under one of our traffic units at full speed and wedged itself underneath the car.”

Police said the gator was safely extracted and there was no permanent damage to the cruiser.

The exact location of the incident was not provided.

Check out more Strange Florida stories here.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email