Alligator flees Florida police, becomes trapped under patrol car

An alligator gets stuck under a police car in Leesburg.

LEESBURG, Fla. – Why didn’t the gator cross the road?

An alligator became trapped under a police cruiser Wednesday in Leesburg while officers attempted to wrangle the beast.

[TRENDING: Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month returns in August | These 5 tricks will help you cool your car off quickly in the Florida heat | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Leesburg police tweeted an image of the gator beneath the cruiser, saying, “It fled under one of our traffic units at full speed and wedged itself underneath the car.”

Ad

Police said the gator was safely extracted and there was no permanent damage to the cruiser.

The exact location of the incident was not provided.

Check out more Strange Florida stories here.