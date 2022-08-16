Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs

It’s known that alligators might eat other gators, but you might not really comprehend it until you see it.

Tammy Shaw saw it happen on Aug. 4 in Silver Springs in Marion County.

Shaw said she was paddling through the spring on her inflatable paddleboard when she came upon the encounter.

“I was fascinated just by the sheer size of the gator and the one he was eating,” Shaw said. “I wasn’t too afraid because he was obviously busy but when he went under the water, I was a bit concerned where he was gonna pop up.”

Shaw posted the video on a Facebook group called Alligators of Florida.

One commenter on the video said, “I never knew they would actually eat one of their own,” while another one chimed in, “Me either.”

