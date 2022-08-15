91º

Brightline announces construction advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach

Orange, Brevard and Indian counties will be affected by Brightline construction, officials said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach.

The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension project will run through several counties, including Orange, Brevard and Indian counties, Brightline said in a statement.

According to Brightline, drivers should use caution and adhere to speed limits as they pass through these advisory areas.

View the full list of advisories in the attachment below:

