Brightline, police ask public to be cautious as trains speed up in Brevard County

With the higher speed railroad beginning test runs of 79 mph in Central Florida, Brightline and police are asking the public to be careful when approaching crossings.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With the higher-speed railroad beginning test runs of 79 mph in Central Florida, Brightline and police are asking the public to be careful when approaching crossings.

Since the higher-speed railroad started in South Florida, more than 50 people have died in collisions.

Investigators found none of the deaths was Brightline’s fault.

[TRENDING: No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B | 13-year-old Florida boy battles deadly brain-eating amoeba | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“We’re trying to get the message out to not do that,” Melbourne police Commander Mark Renkens said of pedestrians and motorists crossing into the path of trains.

Brightline said its route connecting South Florida to the Orlando airport is now 80% complete with a second track added between Melbourne and Rockledge.

A train Wednesday crossed Suntree Boulevard.

Brightline began its test runs through the county in January.

Now, Brightline said the trains will increase their speeds up to 79 mph, with later tests this year reaching 110.

“Our trains will be traveling through these intersections at about five to seven seconds so be patient,” public affairs director Katie Mitzner said. “Don’t drive around the gates. Don’t stop on the tracks.”

Brightline continues to say the tracks to the Orlando airport will be completed and the train will open to passengers starting sometime next year.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: