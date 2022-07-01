Melbourne street reopening following Brightline Crane Creek bridge repairs

MELBOURNE, Fla. – East Melbourne Avenue in Melbourne has reopened to traffic after a year-long closure while Brightline made improvements to the Crane Creek railroad bridge and roadway, according to Brightline.

Brightline said it replaced and double-tracked the bridge to give more clearance to vehicles passing below on East Melbourne Avenue.

Reports show the bridgework is part of Brightline’s Orlando extension project, aiming to connect South Florida and Central Florida with an intercity passenger rail.

Brightline celebrated its rail back in May after the company was able to successfully chart the train into Orlando International Airport.

The company has stated that it expects to begin service for the rail in 2023, which will connect Orlando to Miami. Plans are also in the works to further connect Orlando to Tampa.

The rail line also received attention last month after Brightline announced it would no longer be stopping in Disney Springs as part of its Miami-Orlando-Tampa route.