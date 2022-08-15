Boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack off Florida Keys

ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.

The boy’s uncle, Joshua Reeder, told News 6 that Jameson’s leg had to be amputated below the knee after being attacked by what’s believed to be an 8-foot bull shark. Despite the severity of the injury, Reeder said the family’s spirits are strong.

According to a donation website, a nearby boater was able to take the boy and his mother to shore, where they were airlifted to Miami Children’s Hospital.

Doctors amputated the boy’s leg below his knee, the website stated.

The boy’s uncle said it was a miracle the boy survived and that he faces a long road to recovery.

