Man charged with shooting alligator in Brevard, deputies say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was arrested on charges of using a pellet gun to shoot an alligator, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said video captured Peyton Anderson shooting at the alligator Sunday in a body of water behind his house in Rockledge. The video has not been released.

The alligator was not a threat to anyone or domestic animals, deputies said.

According to sheriff’s officials, the alligator was “visibly in distress or pain” after being shot, and Anderson made a “spontaneous utterance” to deputies, admitting to shooting the alligator.

Anderson faces charges of animal cruelty and attempting to injure or kill an alligator without authority. He was jailed on a bond of $2,500.