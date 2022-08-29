Not Florida: Girl walks emotional-support alligator through park

Visitors to Philadelphia’s LOVE Park caught an unusual sight on Aug. 26, as a girl walked through with an alligator on a leash. (@SivalingamHalle via Storyful)

A story about an alligator and this time, it’s not happening in Florida.

Visitors to Philadelphia’s LOVE Park caught an unusual sight on Friday, as a girl walked through with an alligator on a leash.

According to the Philly Voice, the alligator is an emotional-support animal named Wally who was adopted in 2016 by reptile enthusiast Joie Henney.

The alligator had already been receiving attention in the press in recent days, the Voice noted, as it was leading the vote in America’s Favorite Pet online popularity contest.

Henney, who currently has cancer, had also set up a GoFundMe to help feed and care for his reptiles as he received treatment for the disease.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: