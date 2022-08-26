81º

🧟 News 6 wants to send you to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

Contest runs Aug. 29-Sept. 9

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights (Universal Orlando)

News 6 has your chance to win tickets to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Summon your scream squad and face your fears. Make your way through terrifying haunted houses. Encounter nightmarish creatures in sinister scare zones. Lose yourselves in outrageous live entertainment. And escape to some of Universal Studios’ most exhilarating attractions. Never Go Alone.

What happens in every horror movie? The person who goes off alone ALWAYS gets taken out. So don’t go to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights by yourself. Experience the non-stop terror, select nights Sept. 2 through Oct. 31.

Ten lucky News 6 Insiders will win a pair of 1-night, general admission tickets along with a 1-day regular parking pass. One winner will be drawn each weekday during the contest period.

You can enter for a chance to win daily to up your chances.

Winner 1: James G. of Orange County

