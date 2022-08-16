Complete guide for Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022

Universal Orlando Resort reveals more gruesome details about the impending terror that awaits guests brave enough to face Halloween Horror Nights 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is preparing to return for its 31st year this fall.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 2, guests will get to experience the terrifying event that features a total of 10 haunted houses, including six houses with all-new original concepts, five sinister scare zones and two live shows designed to bring deepest fears to life.

“Hailed by fans as ‘nonstop scary awesomeness,’ ‘absolutely terrifying’ and ‘downright chilling,’ Halloween Horror Nights is the pinnacle of immersive Halloween entertainment and has transformed fall travel into a ‘must do’ for people around the globe,” Universal said in a news release. “Season after season, the terror has no bounds as Universal Orlando pulls out all of the sinister stops to celebrate Halloween with a fearsome slate of festivities that not only come to life at the award-winning event – but also across the entire destination, from dining to hotel experiences and more.”

See complete details and descriptions below.

Haunted Houses

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare

(Universal Orlando)

For the first time ever, multi award-winning artist The Weeknd joins forces with Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights to inspire an all-new, terrifying haunted house based on his record-breaking “After Hours” album. With the eerie sounds of the hit album reverberating throughout the experience, guests will step into a surreal living nightmare in “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” – filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by the artist’s music and short films.

Halloween

(Universal Orlando)

John Carpenter’s classic 1978 slasher film “Halloween” returns to Halloween Horror Nights in a terrifying haunted house – “Halloween” – where guests come face-to-face with the merciless Michael Myers. As guests make their way through his dilapidated home and chilling moments from the film, they’ll narrowly dodge attacks from the knife-wielding Myers as he stalks their every move.

Universal Monsters: Legends Collide

(Universal Orlando)

Universal Pictures’ most notorious horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, come together for the first time ever in the all-new “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” haunted house. Guests will get caught in the middle of a bloodthirsty battle between the terrifying trio as they hunt to find the amulet that will break their curse – and they’ll destroy anyone who gets in their way.

The Horrors of Blumhouse

(Universal Orlando)

Two horror masterpieces come to life in “The Horrors of Blumhouse.” Guests will find themselves trapped between a frantic teen and the ruthless serial killer she’s swapped bodies with in Freaky. Then, they’ll try to make a desperate escape from the dark basement of The Grabber’s “fun” house before they become his latest victim in the terrifying The Black Phone.

Spirits of the Coven

(Universal Orlando)

Guests will be invited to a lively 1920s speakeasy, but something sinister is brewing beneath in “Spirits of the Coven.” A coven of seemingly beautiful flapper witches will lure those who enter into a hidden brewing area. Once they’ve ensnared their victims, they’ll reveal their haggish true form and turn guests into a witch’s brew. They’ll be cackling; everyone else will be screaming.

Bugs: Eaten Alive

(Universal Orlando)

While touring a 1950s home of the future, guests will be swarmed by hordes of revolting insects after a pest control system failure unleashes them. Many-legged horrors, growing, mutating and laying eggs in human hosts will worm their way into the deepest of fears. Those who dare enter will be dropping like flies in “Bugs: Eaten Alive.”

Fiesta de Chupacabras

(Universal Orlando)

The mountains of Latin America are filled with many wonderful traditions. In one tiny village, they pay tribute to the legendary creature Chupacabras with an annual fiesta. In “Fiesta de Chupacabras,” there’s more to the legend than meets the eye. And in this colorful village, the streets are lined with the crimson blood of visitors.

Hellblock Horror

(Universal Orlando)

They too do time for their crimes. In “Hellblock Horror,” guests will have to survive visiting hours in a secret penitentiary that houses treacherous monsters and fiends of all kinds that are hell bent on taking over and destroying the world. The interdimensional power core containing the inmates has failed and the monsters are breaking out of their cells, allowing them easy access to guests, and the exit.

Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake

(Universal Orlando)

There’s nothing charming about this ghostly New England fishing village. A phantom sea captain is summoning undead fishermen from their watery grave, a grisly crew with rotting, barnacle-encrusted bodies. Guests may have escaped their hooks in the “Dead Man’s Wharf” scare zone in 2016 – now they’d better batten down the hatches before they’re reeled in and drug under in “Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake.”

Descendants of Destruction

(Universal Orlando)

Deep in the subway tunnels below an abandoned, toxic city, mutated humans fight for survival in “Descendants of Destruction.” The deeper one goes, the darker their fate. In the fading light of the poisoned depths, hideous creatures who’ve long ago left their humanity behind prey on all who try to make their way through the darkness.

Scare zones

Horrors of Halloween

(Universal Orlando)

The Pumpkin Lord, the spirit of Halloween, has returned to take over this year’s event, summoning hordes of fiendish creatures including demons, ghosts and witches. Terror has taken root.

Scarecrow: Cursed Soil

(Universal Orlando)

At an abandoned farm, scarecrow sentinels have risen from the crust of the earth to hunt souls and seek revenge. They’ll harvest the screams of those who dare enter this dilapidated barn.

Sweet Revenge

(Universal Orlando)

The sweets from Major Sweets’ candy company have turned these 1950s kids into crazed killers. With pint-sized costumed maniacs roaming the streets, Halloween will be a night of trick-or-treat mayhem. This scare zone will be located in the New York area of the park near the Revenge of the Mummy attraction.

Graveyard: Deadly Unrest

(Universal Orlando)

On All Hallow’s Eve, a dark storm descends upon a cemetery and awakens long-dead spirits. These specters rise from their graves to capture souls for all eternity. No one living can escape them. This scare zone will be located in the Hollywood area of the park.

Conjure the Dark

(Universal Orlando)

An evil sorceress has entered twisted stone ruins and called forth monstrosities from dark dimensions. This Halloween, blood will feed her army of the night.

Live shows

Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire

(Universal Orlando)

The new show is a sequel to last year’s fan-favorite “Halloween Nightmare Fuel” show featuring the world-famous performance group, The Fuel Girls – highlighting a new Dreamer in the depths of a new nightmare set to a heart-pounding metal, rock and electronica score. This show will be located in the outside theater next to the Men In Black: Alien Attack attraction.

Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale

(Universal Orlando)

As darkness falls, a ghost story becomes reality as guests go beyond the grave in a spectacularly spooky show on Universal Studios’ lagoon, featuring huge water screens and sinister music. The Grim Reaper takes guests on a journey of what happens beyond the grave – all set to eerily-remixed music by some of today’s most iconic artists.

Tribute Store

Halloween Horror Nights merchandise (WKMG)

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store is returning for the popular event. For the first time ever, the scares taking root in the streets of Universal Studios Florida will bleed into the theme of the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store with a collection of incredibly detailed environments inspired by the iconic Halloween haunts featured throughout the event, the theme park said.

Guests will shop the latest Halloween Horror Nights merchandise and treats as they venture highly-themed rooms including a Pumpkin Patch, Cemetery, Witch’s Cottage – eventually making their way to the final room – an elaborate Halloween festival set in the same town as the store’s neighboring scare zone, “Sweet Revenge.”

Limited-time hotel experience

(Universal Orlando)

Guests can begin their terrifying journey with a limited-time experience at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort. Hotel guests can take part in the Universal Monsters Gallery of Legends. Guests will see a collection of immersive photo opportunities inspired by the terrifying trio of Universal’s classic Monsters that guests will face at the event – The Mummy, The Wolf Man and Dracula. Click here to book a stay and to learn more about some special Halloween Horror Nights deals.

Tickets

All tickets are on sale now for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort. See details below.

Single Night Ticket: $73.99, plus tax.

Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass: $119.99, plus tax.

Halloween Horror Nights Rush of Fear Pass, guests able to experience first 17 event nights: $129.99, plus tax.

Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Pass, Guests able to visit 27 nights Sunday-Thursday, plus first weekend: $179.99.

Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Plus Pass: 36 event nights for every Sun.- Fri. event night plus the first and last Saturday event nights: $219.19, plus tax.

Halloween Horror Nights Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass, guest able to experience all event nights: $324.99, plus tax.

For more information about Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights and to purchase tickets, click here.

