Black Phone, Freaky coming to life in all-new Halloween Horror Nights house

Halloween Horror Nights Unleashes “The Horrors of Blumhouse,” An All-New Haunted House Inspired by Blumhouse’s Freaky and Upcoming Supernatural Thriller The Black Phone, Beginning September 2 at Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is getting a double dose of terror from the horror film studio Blumhouse.

Beginning Sept. 2, guests will come face-to-face with some of the terrors in the supernatural thriller “The Black Phone” and horror-comedy “Freaky” in the haunted house, “The Horrors of Blumhouse.”

“In The Black Phone, which hits theatres June 24, “The Grabber” is a demented magician best known for his sinister trick of making people disappear – permanently. Guests will find themselves trapped in his “fun” house where the sound of ghostly voices whisper hints on how to escape, but guests must tread carefully to outwit and outrun “The Grabber’s” twisted magic,” leaders described in a news release.

“Freaky will challenge guests to outrun serial killer “The Butcher” who has switched bodies with a high school girl after being cursed by The La Dola Dagger, an ancient Aztec blade. Guests will learn firsthand that looks can be deceiving as they encounter the sweet-looking teen who is actually “The Butcher” – and she is determined to hunt for their next victims.”

The new haunted house joins others including “Halloween” and “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide.”

A variety of tickets and vacation packages are on sale now for Halloween Horror Nights including general admission, Universal Express, after 2 p.m. day/night, the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear, which allow guests to experience the scares again and again.

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights will feature 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, 2 live shows and some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting attractions.

