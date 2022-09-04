SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY. Fla. – SpaceX plans to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 on Sunday.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled for 8:32 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

[TRENDING: NASA prepares for historic Artemis launch | Man accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old, dumping of body in Marion County woods | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Starlink is SpaceX’s system of connected satellites that aims to provide internet service across the globe.

Ad

This mission is also expected to launch Spaceflight’s propulsive Sherpa-LTC2 space tug – a transfer vehicle with powerful thrusters for dropping satellites off into specific orbits.

The Falcon 9′s first stage booster is planned to land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: