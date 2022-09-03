NASA prepares for historic Artemis launch during holiday weekend

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The first mission in NASA’s goal of building a human presence on the moon is set to happen Saturday afternoon with the uncrewed launch of the Space Launch System rocket at Kennedy Space Center.

The two-hour launch window for Artemis I will open at 2:17 p.m. As of Friday afternoon, NASA said weather conditions are 60% favorable for launch at the beginning of the launch window before increasing to 80% in the later part.

With one day to go until NASA’s next shot at getting the Artemis I mission off the ground, those in charge provided a timeline update during a pre-launch news briefing Friday morning.

Mission managers said the crew capsule will carry three test dummies atop NASA’s most powerful rocket and fly around the moon and back over six weeks during the $4.1 billion flight test.

The mission aims to “demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment and ensure a safe re-entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery prior to the first flight with crew on Artemis II,” NASA said. Splashdown is currently set for Oct. 11.

This Saturday’s launch marks the second attempt for the mega moon rocket after the first launch attempt was scrubbed earlier this week due to engine issues. Engineers were unable to get one of the rocket’s engines to a proper temperature range before the launch window ended.

NASA officials held a news conference Thursday evening to discuss updates on the Artemis I launch scheduled for Saturday.

Mission managers said after assessing data from the initial launch attempt, however, they believe there was a bad sensor reading a warmer temperature in the engine. During a briefing Thursday, mission managers said they were receiving proper propellant levels for the engine and believe the issues have been worked through.

“There’s no guarantee that we’re going to get off on Saturday, but we’re going to try,” Artemis I Mission Manager Mike Sarafin said during the briefing.

The Artemis program is the long-awaited NASA program to take Americans back to the moon and possibly to Mars. If the first mission is successful, it will be followed by a crewed test mission that will orbit the moon. If that mission is successful, Artemis III’s goal will be to land on the moon.

NASA said its mission management team will meet early Saturday and make a final decision on a “go” or “no-go” on tanking operations.

