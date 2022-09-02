Artemis I mission managers update timeline for Saturday launch

News 6 is currently updating this story to reflect the latest information.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – With one day to go until NASA’s next shot at getting the Artemis I mission off the ground, those in charge planned for a final pre-launch news briefing Friday morning.

The conference addressed the status of the countdown, as NASA previewed on its blog. Its participants included Jeremy Parsons, deputy program manager of Exploration Ground Systems at Kennedy Space Center, and Space Launch Delta 45 Launch Weather Officer Melody Lovin. The two mission managers described timelines for Artemis I in ideal and delay-related scenarios.

[TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? | Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Agency officials on Thursday said Artemis I will stay on schedule for a launch attempt Saturday afternoon during a two-hour window that opens at 2:17 p.m. EDT. Artemis I is expected to be a 37-day mission, with splashdown on Oct. 11.

“There’s no guarantee that we’re gonna get off on Saturday, but we’re gonna try,” Artemis I Mission Manager Mike Sarafin said. “The technical teams have put in a tremendous amount of work in a very short amount of time to get us here.”

NASA officials held a news conference Thursday evening to discuss updates on the Artemis I launch scheduled for Saturday.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron’s mission forecast, issued Thursday, the launch has a 60% of favorable weather conditions. In the event that the launch is delayed to Monday, the weather is expected to improve. At Thursday’s news conference, Lovin said she didn’t expect the weather to be a “show-stopper” in either case.

Ad

Monday’s launch attempt was waived off because one of the SLS rocket’s four RS-25 engines showed higher temperature readings than the rest because of a bad sensor, officials said. Mission managers now believe they have resolved the issue.

Get your headlines in minutes and listen to every episode of Your Florida Daily in the audio player below: