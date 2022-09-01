Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations

Bojangles announced 15 new locations in the Orlando area

SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area.

The new location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford.

The North Carolina-based chain announced in May 2021 that it was partnering with Chaac Foods to open 40 new locations over the next seven years, including 15 in the Orlando area.

Chaac Foods runs several fast-food and fast-casual restaurants across 12 states. Its portfolio includes places like Applebee’s, Panda Express and Pizza Hut.

Currently, the only other Bojangles in Central Florida is in Ocala at 4828 SW College Road.

The chicken chain was last in the Orlando area in 2015. The franchisee closed up eight shops across Central Florida and left the restaurant business altogether right before Christmas that year.

