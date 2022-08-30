Sanford distillery adds craft cocktails for customers to enjoy after new Florida law passes

SANFORD, Fla. – Loggerhead Distillery in Sanford will now allow guests to enjoy craft cocktails made with their in-house spirits, according to a news release.

The addition comes after the passage of SB 46, which was signed into law earlier this year. The law allows craft distilleries to sell cocktails made from their own products at their distillery.

Loggerhead, located at 124 W. 2nd St., is now planning to expand its existing tasting bar to allow more room for guests to sit and enjoy a drink, the release states.

“Some of the drinks featured at the bar include the Loggerhead GTR, featuring Loggerhead’s Key Lime Gin with Elderflower tonic and a rosemary simple syrup, and a Cranberry Sour with Loggerhead’s 7x Vodka, cranberry, and freshly squeezed lime juice,” the release reads.

Loggerhead opened in Sanford in 2019 and offers a variety of spirits including vodka, rum, bourbon and gin.

