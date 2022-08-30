81º

LIVE

Local News

Sanford distillery adds craft cocktails for customers to enjoy after new Florida law passes

SB 46 passed Florida legislature earlier this year

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Food, Florida Foodie, Sanford, Seminole County, Business
Loggerhead Distillery's bourbon (Loggerhead Distillery)

SANFORD, Fla.Loggerhead Distillery in Sanford will now allow guests to enjoy craft cocktails made with their in-house spirits, according to a news release.

The addition comes after the passage of SB 46, which was signed into law earlier this year. The law allows craft distilleries to sell cocktails made from their own products at their distillery.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Loggerhead, located at 124 W. 2nd St., is now planning to expand its existing tasting bar to allow more room for guests to sit and enjoy a drink, the release states.

The News 6 Florida Foodie podcast offers the latest information on the region's dining scene.

“Some of the drinks featured at the bar include the Loggerhead GTR, featuring Loggerhead’s Key Lime Gin with Elderflower tonic and a rosemary simple syrup, and a Cranberry Sour with Loggerhead’s 7x Vodka, cranberry, and freshly squeezed lime juice,” the release reads.

[TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car? | Here’s what’s happening in the tropics | Win tickets to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Loggerhead opened in Sanford in 2019 and offers a variety of spirits including vodka, rum, bourbon and gin.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email