Conveyor-belt sushi restaurant sets opening date for 1st Central Florida location

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kura Revolving Sushi Bar will open its first Central Florida location in Orange County’s tourist district on Saturday.

This conveyor-belt sushi restaurant plans to open its doors for the first time at 11579 Regency Village Drive in the Vineland Pointe shopping area at 5 p.m., according to a news release.

The company said the restaurant will feature special hours on Saturday; 5-9 p.m., Sunday; 12-9 p.m., and Monday; 12-9 p.m. After that, it will begin its normal hours, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday thru Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the release.

“In celebration of the first 3 opening days, dine-in guests will receive a novelty Demon Slayer x Kura Sushi accessory item,” the release said.

This will be the second Kura location in Florida and the 39th location across the country.

The menu consists of a variety of nigiri and rolls which travel to the customers on a conveyor belt, allowing them to sample what they want as it passes by.

