Conveyor-belt sushi restaurant sets opening date for 1st Central Florida location

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar will open at 11579 Regency Village Drive

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Sushi roll from Kura (Photo by Emily J. Davis for Kura Sushi)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kura Revolving Sushi Bar will open its first Central Florida location in Orange County’s tourist district on Saturday.

This conveyor-belt sushi restaurant plans to open its doors for the first time at 11579 Regency Village Drive in the Vineland Pointe shopping area at 5 p.m., according to a news release.

The company said the restaurant will feature special hours on Saturday; 5-9 p.m., Sunday; 12-9 p.m., and Monday; 12-9 p.m. After that, it will begin its normal hours, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday thru Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the release.

“In celebration of the first 3 opening days, dine-in guests will receive a novelty Demon Slayer x Kura Sushi accessory item,” the release said.

This will be the second Kura location in Florida and the 39th location across the country.

The menu consists of a variety of nigiri and rolls which travel to the customers on a conveyor belt, allowing them to sample what they want as it passes by.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

