Uniquely named breakfast, brunch spot coming to UCF area. Here are the details

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new breakfast and brunch spot with the eye-catching name Bacon Bitch is set to open up near the campus of the University of Central Florida.

Bacon Bitch is set to hold its grand opening at 12103 Collegiate Way on Aug. 26, according to a news release.

As part of its opening celebration, the restaurant is extending a 25% discount on all student bills during the first 30 days of its operation, the company said.

Bacon Bitch started in 2017 in Miami, the release said. The Orange County location will be the first location in Central Florida and the fourth Bacon Bitch overall.

The company said it focuses on using “locally and responsibly sourced ingredients.”

“Created to be a fun and memorable dining experience, the brand puts its best “Bacon Bitch” face forward from the moment guests are greeted upon entry,” the release said.

The new location will feature 170 indoor seats and 30 outdoor seats, according to the release, and will serve breakfast from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.