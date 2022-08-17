Lime Fresh Mexican Grill offering custom shoes at Orlando back-to-school event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lime Fresh Mexican Grill is looking to help some lucky students go back to school with custom sneakers at the chain’s Lake Nona location.

The event is set for Friday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the restaurant located at 13052 Narcoossee Road.

The restaurant is bringing in Central Florida artists from Lisa Brady Studio, Se7enCustomss, LacedUpFeed and ArtwithCJ to customize sneakers for more than 30 K-12 students, according to a news release.

Children are also encouraged to bring their other back-to-school items — backpacks, pencil cases, denim and lunch boxes — to receive iron-on patches from artist Julee Dempsey, the company said.

The students are asked to bring in a fresh pair of sneakers too for the artists to customize. According to the release, sign-ups for the event are already filled but a waitlist is available here and will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lime Fresh said Orlando City SC forward Benji Michel will also be at the event taking photos with fans and receiving his own custom cleats from Lisa Brady Studio.

In addition to the sneaker designs, the event will also feature food and giveaways along with music provided by DJ Chino, the restaurant said.

