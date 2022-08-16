‘That’s a biggin’:’ Giant waterspout stuns early risers in Destin

Beachgoers in Destin were in for a sight this morning along the Emerald Coast.

Boo Freeman posted a video to Instagram showing a giant water spout that had formed off the coast of Destin in the Gulf.

Freeman said he spotted the waterspout at 5:49 a.m. in front of the Silver Shells Beach Resort.

You can hear Freeman in the video saying, “That’s a biggin’.”

Freeman said in the video that the waterspout was heading east toward 30A.

