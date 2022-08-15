Huey Magoo’s announces grand opening of downtown Orlando location

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lake Mary-based chain Huey Magoo’s is getting ready for the grand opening of its latest restaurant in downtown Orlando.

The restaurant, located at 342 N. Orange Ave., is set to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, according to a news release.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The company said this will be the 32nd restaurant to open. The chain said it is part of a larger expansion in which the 225 franchises are set to open across 10 states.

This franchise is being opened by franchisees Carlos Ferreira, Marcos Alencar and Christianne Petrola, who have opened several chain franchises in the past including Johnny Rockets and Sbarro Pizza, according to the release.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Ad

[TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’ Brevard sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned | Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The new restaurant is 1,800 square feet and features an outdoor patio, the company said, offering dine-in and take-out options as well as delivery through third-party services, such as DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Ad

The new location will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, according to the release.

Huey Magoo’s announced its expansion plans earlier in 2022, saying then that it hoped to open 30 new stores by the end of the year. These plans included locations in four Central Florida cities, Ormond Beach, Winter Garden, Orlando and Deltona.

The restaurant’s menu focuses on chicken tenders, which are also incorporated into its sandwich and salad offerings.