Central Florida-based Kona Poké plans to open Brevard location. Here are the details

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Central Florida-based chain Kona Poké is planning to open its fifth location by the end of 2022 in West Melbourne, according to a news release.

The new Kona Poké location is set to open at 1675 W. New Haven Ave., near Melbourne Square Mall, the company said.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The new location will be a 1,400-square-foot store with indoor and outdoor seating, the release said. It will also feature a mural by Space Coast artist Christopher Maslow, the company said.

Mural planned for new Kona Poké location in West Melbourne (Kona Poké)

The release said the location would open in late 2022, but no specific opening date has been set.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Ad

The new location, according to the company, is a collaboration between Brevard County residents Ernie Falco and Tyler Pracon. Falco is also one of the founders of Kona Poké, along with Matthew Ting.

The release said the company is also looking to open more corporate locations in Central Florida. According to the company’s website, it has plans to open locations in Satellite Beach, Winter Garden and DeLand in addition to the West Melbourne location.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

No time frame has been given for those locations to open.

Kona Poké currently has locations in Lake Mary, Sanford, Apopka and an express location in Melbourne Beach.