Torchy’s Tacos opening in Florida is delayed. Here’s when the company hopes to open

Some of the offerings from Torchy's Tacos

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Texas-based taco chain Torchy’s Tacos had planned to open its first Florida locations this summer, but those plans are getting pushed back.

“Due to some unexpected delays, our first two Florida locations are now tentatively scheduled to open this winter in Altamonte Springs and St. Petersburg, respectively,” the company said in an email to News 6.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Torchy’s Tacos did not say what is causing the delay. It also did not give an exact opening date.

The company added that it planned to open its first Orlando location in the summer of 2023. This location was originally slated to open this winter.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Ad

The Altamonte Springs location will be located at 999 N. State Road 434. The Orlando location is planned for the Vineland Pointe shopping complex, 11513 Regency Village Drive.

[TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Is it against Florida law to leave your car keys in the ignition? | No more Fairy Godmothers-in-Training: Disney changes title for men working at dress-up shops | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Torchy’s first announced it was coming to Florida in December 2021.

According to the company, Torchy’s Tacos was founded in Austin, Texas, in 2006 and it now has 95 locations across 11 states, mostly in the South and Midwest.

Torchy’s menu offers a variety of Tex-Mex tacos, including breakfast tacos, along with a salad and a burrito offering. It also offers margaritas and other mixed drinks as well, though not every location has a bar, according to its website.