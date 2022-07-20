Conveyor-belt sushi chain opening 1st Central Florida location. Here’s where to find it

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A chain of conveyor-belt sushi restaurants is opening its first Central Florida location in Orange County’s tourist district.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar plans to open at 11579 Regency Village Drive in the Vineland Pointe shopping area, according to the company’s website.

This will be the second Florida location for the chain, which already has a location in Aventura.

The menu consists of a variety of nigiri and rolls which travel to the customers on a conveyor belt, allowing them to sample what they want as it passes by.

So far, no opening date has been set for the new location, but a Facebook post said it plans to open before the end of summer.

