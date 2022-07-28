Jeff’s Bagel Run’s Orlando location now in soft opening

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jeff’s Bagel Run’s second location in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood is now in its soft opening, according to social media posts from the business.

The Orlando location sits at 4339 Edgewater Drive, which used to be home to Belanger Bagels before it closed in February due to the owner’s health.

The soft opening began Thursday morning at 7:30, according to owner Jeff Perera, and will be open through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. until sell out.

“You’re going to want to come early if you expect to get a bagel,” Perera said in an Instagram video.

He added that supplies will be limited but that he hopes to increase production by the following week.

The Pereras announced the opening of this second location back in April.

“My wife and I — Danielle, my partner in everything — we talked it over and decided that it was something that we couldn’t pass up. So, we made it happen,” Perera said at the time.

The Pereras opened the first location of Jeff’s Bagel Run in Ocoee in July 2021.

Jeff’s Bagel Run has seen great success at its Ocoee location, routinely selling out of bagels within a few hours of opening.

Perera said the new location is smaller than their Ocoee shop, only about 650 square feet.