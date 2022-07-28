Is it illegal in Florida to back into a parking space?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Is it illegal to back your vehicle into a parking space?”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The state of Florida does not have a law that says you cannot back into a parking space, but there’s a catch.

“Be sure to check for signs,” Trooper Steve said. “Some private-property locations may have signs to restrict that type of parking. Also, some city limits and municipalities have parking ordinances that restrict certain types of parking behaviors.”

Ad

So how do you know if you can back into a parking space?

[ASK TROOPER STEVE: Send question to Trooper Steve]

“If you’re in a parking lot or garage and there is no specific signage instructing you how to park your vehicle, you can choose your preferred method,” Trooper Steve said. “I back my vehicle into parking spaces all the time. Everyone has their reasons for it, whether it be preference or muscle-memory, like me from my days on patrol.

[VIDEO BELOW: Previous Ask Trooper Steve question asks about driving barefoot in Florida]