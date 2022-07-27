What The Honk: U-turn, or we crash

The heat is up and so are the honks.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat is up and so are the honks.

Just when I get worried that my email account is empty, it’s always overnight when they come in. For that I am grateful.

Tag applied for? Sure. The check's in the mail too, right? (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Yeah, this is not gong to work, at least not here in Florida. To apply for a tag would mean you have gone to the DMV at some point, which would also mean you could have gotten yourself a temporary tag issued.

Save your child’s art projects for school and not for your travels on the road.

Despite dodgy first impressions, this project car is street legal. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“Mad Max” has made its way to Central Florida. I actually took this photo yesterday and had to share with you all.

Simply put, this is all dedication. After a quick look while we were at the light, this vehicle had everything it was supposed to. Turning signals, rear and front lights, seatbelts and windows. Obviously not a very deep dive into the safety, but I thought this was a very good “What The Honk” moment.

Stopping your car in an active travel lane just because you made a preventable mistake (that a U-turn could correct in this case) is dangerous and illegal.

Another Honk moment would be this. I despise people who do this.

To simply just stop your car in an active travel lane because you made a mistake is beyond disrespectful. This is dangerous and illegal. How hard would it have been for the driver to go to the next intersection and make a U-turn? Not hard at all.

I have no grace for people who do this, if you can’t already tell.

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.