What The Honk: U-turn, or we crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat is up and so are the honks.
Just when I get worried that my email account is empty, it’s always overnight when they come in. For that I am grateful.
Yeah, this is not gong to work, at least not here in Florida. To apply for a tag would mean you have gone to the DMV at some point, which would also mean you could have gotten yourself a temporary tag issued.
Save your child’s art projects for school and not for your travels on the road.
“Mad Max” has made its way to Central Florida. I actually took this photo yesterday and had to share with you all.
Simply put, this is all dedication. After a quick look while we were at the light, this vehicle had everything it was supposed to. Turning signals, rear and front lights, seatbelts and windows. Obviously not a very deep dive into the safety, but I thought this was a very good “What The Honk” moment.
Another Honk moment would be this. I despise people who do this.
To simply just stop your car in an active travel lane because you made a mistake is beyond disrespectful. This is dangerous and illegal. How hard would it have been for the driver to go to the next intersection and make a U-turn? Not hard at all.
I have no grace for people who do this, if you can’t already tell.
I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.