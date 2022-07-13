What the Honk: It’s close to ridiculous at this point

Perception for some can mean reality if we don’t look further into a subject.

Basically, optics can make or break something, so we should always think how does this look if someone took a photo ... like this.

Ice cream truck parked in disabled parking spot. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A St. Cloud resident sent me this and I totally understand why. I am sure we could have parked this ice cream truck in a million other locations rather than the freshly-painted disabled parking spot.

Now, I am not sure who owns the parking lot, but when it comes to how this looks, yeah, definitely a “What the Honk?” moment.

Broken window (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Improvise, adapt and overcome. That is what this driver did and I appreciate them taking the extra steps. All too often, drivers will simply cover a broken window, making it impossible for them to see out of.

Obviously, this can create an issue. But taking the extra time to cut a hole, I’m here for it.

If honk had a visual definition, well, here it is. What in the heck is this driver thinking? This is northbound along Interstate 95 at speeds well over 70 mph. Illegal, yes. Dangerous, yes. Lacking common sense, 100% yes.

I don’t need to say much about this, but come on people. Close to ridiculous at this point.

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

