What The Honk: Remember, seatbelts are for people, not paintings

Now look, I am all about seatbelt use, but it needs to be used properly. Nowhere in any handbook or instruction manual does it say that seatbelts should be used to secure items in or around your vehicle.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Writing these in the morning is always interesting.

Doing the morning traffic reports while trying to put enough sarcasm into “What The Honk” isn’t an easy task, but when you don’t sleep well the night before and you’re not in the best mood, man does it make writing this so much easier…

[TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new Florida laws going into effect | Florida dominates list of best East Coast beach towns | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

It seems as if Picasso couldn't rent himself a big enough van. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Now look, I am all about seatbelt use, but it needs to be used properly. Nowhere in any handbook or instruction manual does it say that seatbelts should be used to secure items in or around your vehicle.

This totally gets an A+ for effort, but an F for common sense. I don’t know what this is, but the seatbelt securing it at the bottom, ain’t going to work.

In a past life, this driver may have been a firefighter. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

When we do things to our cars, we need to stop, step back and think, does this make sense? I believe if this driver did that, we may have changed the positioning of this ladder.

So, the law requires a bright flag at the end of anything exceeding more than 4 feet from the vehicle. Like, why not just lay down the ladder flat so we don’t take the next traffic light out?

Behold the word of the Lord, now on wheels. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Now, I’m no preacher. I might be an ordained minister, but listen, the word can be a little distracting sometimes, especially when it’s plastered all over your car’s windows.

I have no issues with you writing on your car, nor does the law; however, when it starts to impair your driving capability, then we have to start to rethink how much of the word we are trying to read. Save it for some quiet time later at home when you’re not driving thousands of pounds down the road.

Ad

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.