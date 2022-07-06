What The Honk: It’s like you want to get pulled over

I get asked all the time if I have written tickets since being “Trooper Steve” here at News 6, and it’s funny because people are surprised when I say yes. Like, are you really surprised? This will catch you a ticket from me any day...

Covering your tag like this could get you pulled over. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I never understood this. It’s like you want to get pulled over.

Why does your tag need a tinted tag cover over it? It’s a genuine question of mine that has no legal answer. Your license plate is the one thing on your car that you do not completely own. Covering your tag will only get you stopped, so if you have a tinted cover or anything else obstructing your license plate, just remove it.

This is the limousine equivalent of combining multiple Bionicle sets. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

There is a first for everything and this is the first limo, grills, hot tub, Christmas lawn vehicle I have ever seen, but hey, it has a flashing yellow light so that makes everything OK.

I am joking, obviously. Taking a closer look, this thing has been torn to pieces. What used to be a limousine now looks like someone’s mobile garage? I guess as long as everything is secured roperly and the water hasn’t been leaking everywhere from the hot top, you’re good to go. Not something I’d want to ride in.

A Mercedes-Benz. But can it bend the laws of physics to get these boxes home? (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

So I am looking at this and I’m starting to giggle a little bit, because I’m sure the conversation between the customer and the employee has got to be interesting.

Five boxes stacked on top of this Mercedes-Benz SUV. Loose yard string is not going to be the proper way to secure this. Then, a closer look shows the trunk isn’t even closed.

I am really hoping this vehicle didn’t drive away.

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.