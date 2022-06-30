Trooper Steve explains new Florida law about loud music in cars

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked Thursday about a new Florida law concerning loud music in cars that goes into effect July 1.

“This new law everyone is talking about is not really that new,” he said. “In early 2010, this was a pretty active rule that law enforcement could use on the streets.”

The new law says no driver shall play music so loud as to be heard from beyond 25 feet from their vehicle.

“There is no specific way or tool to measure this,” Trooper Steve said. “Simply put, if an officer can hear the music from the vehicle from over 25 feet, then there is a violation. It does not matter what type of music, it does not matter if your windows are up, the law is very simple.”

Trooper Steve said a violation would not be a moving violation and it would not place any points put onto your driver’s license. It would come with a fine, however.

“I have been asked, ‘Is this law going to be a new way to be hassled by law enforcement?’” Trooper Steve said. “I understand the question, so let me explain my perspective. I truly think this is simply giving law enforcement another tool on their belt in order to allow peace in communities. During discussion of the law, this was really focused around communities, churches and, of course, schools.

“People have a right to worship and to education and, especially, peace within their communities. Let’s be real, the majority of society does not want to hear vulgar or loud music while they’re driving down the road. You do have the right to listen to whatever you want, but we collectively don’t have the right to disturb others.”