Ask Trooper Steve: What is adjudication withheld on traffic tickets?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “What does it mean to have adjudication withheld when it comes to traffic tickets?”

He said having adjudication withheld from a traffic citation makes “the consequences sting a little less.”

“In a nutshell this is when there are no points that come along with the citation and ultimately, a driver only pays monetary fines,” he said.

Trooper Steve said this only happens in a few ways. He said any driver would not want points on their license because the more points you get, it can affect your car insurance and license status.

“If a driver was to receive a ticket with points, they would have a few different options. They would be able to take a driver safety school either in person or online. Then, turn the paperwork into the clerk of the courts office and the points could be withheld,” he said.

A driver could also plead no contest in a court setting and leave the decision to a judge or magistrate.

“The judge would review the driver’s history and the circumstances of the ticket and he or she could withhold adjudication, not put points on a driver’s license, and have the driver only pay the fine,” Trooper Steve said.