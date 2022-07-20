What the Honk: Some bunny’s behind you

ORLANDO, Fla. – I said last week disabled parking spaces are there to assist others that truly need the help, but some drivers chose to impede upon that space illegally anyway.

Now, that same “I don’t care” attitude is spreading beyond the parking lot and into the roads.

While wearing bunny ears on the road isn't illegal, headlights that do not emit a white light are. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I won’t complain too much about this because at the end of the day, the rider still has their helmet on. Although I’m sure the rabbit costume cover prevents some serious ventilation, nothing illegal here.

But I did find one thing. Take a look at the headlights. Headlights are required to emit a white color—not blue. Seems like there is always something for me to find.

This small box truck is filled with paper, which poses potential dangers on the road. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

To each their own. I try to stay out of other people’s business as much as possible, but when your mess is everywhere, well, here we are.

This small box truck is filled to the brim with paper, which poses potential dangers on the road. The second the mess impedes your vision or ability to operate the vehicle safely, that is a violation. It could also pose a problem if the papers started flying around.

Look, if they are there, I don’t think you need them. Let’s clean up.

This driver's storage attachment was blocking the flow of traffic in a Walmart parking lot. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Here we go again, making our issues the whole parking lot’s issues. It’s these little issues on our roadways that bother me, things that 99% of people would notice IF they just took a second to think.

This would be one of those times where a second of thinking would have hopefully made this driver’s light bulb turn on.

A simple detachment or flip up of this driver’s storage attachment would have prevented it from blocking the flow of traffic.

I want to share the things you’re seeing. Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and send them to me over at clickorlando.com/whatthehonk or you can email them to me at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com. As always, please drive safely.

