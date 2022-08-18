How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is raising its prices for garage parking, starting in October.

The airport will begin charging $19 per day in Garage C on Oct. 1. Right now, parking at Garage C costs $17 per day.

Then, parking costs will go up in October 2023 by $2 a day at all parking lots, making garage parking $21 a day and $12 for economy.

Leaders say the increase is due to rising labor costs and the need to keep up with passenger traffic.

