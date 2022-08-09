TSA pre-check program comes to Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Transportation Security Administration, their contractor — Idemia — and airport leaders at Orlando International Airport announced a new plan Tuesday to try to make the enrollment process for TSA pre-check easier and faster.

The TSA pre-check is a special program allowing passengers to wait in a shorter TSA line — usually five minutes or fewer when departing — all for a one-time fee of $85 for five years.

“You can actually walk up to the checkpoint as you’re leaving for your next flight and do it here, no appointment needed,” said Jessie Hillenbrand from Idemia, a contractor for TSA pre-check.

You can begin the process to enroll at home or do it at the airport within a few minutes.

The program requires you to show proof of U.S. citizenship, fill out an application, get your fingerprints done and take a digital photo. If your background check is approved, you’ll get what’s called a “known traveler number” within a few days allowing you to use TSA pre-check. It’s a new option instead of having to go to an enrollment center.

“When you compete your enrollment online, Orlando airport, at that trip, is going to allow you to gain access to front-of-line during that trip,” Hillenbrand said.

This program comes as more than 40 million passengers made their way through the OIA last year.

“The more people that are in TSA pre-check and can move quickly through the security process, the better it is for everyone who’s in line,” said TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz.

News 6 spoke with passengers who had mixed reviews about the need for TSA pre-check.

“I travel just about every week for work. I’ve had it since the inception of pre-check,” Ed Overn said.

Johnny Darby said he’s fine without it.

“As far as going through the line: it’s a little long, but at the same time, it moves pretty fast,” Darby said.

For more information or to fill out the TSA pre-check application, visit the TSA website here.