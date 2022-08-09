Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to close down in De Leon Springs

DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. – The Old Spanish Sugar Mill, a breakfast restaurant in De Leon Springs, is set to close its doors after 61 years, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The business announced Monday evening that the state decided to not renew its contract, instead moving forward with another concession in the De Leon Springs State Park.

[TRENDING: Florida gas prices continue to fall, reaching lowest price since March | In this Florida city, when drivers go the wrong way, most don’t crash. Here’s why | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961,” the Old Spanish Sugar Mill’s post reads. “We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America.”

The restaurant touts itself for having griddles equipped to each of its guest tables, which staff use to make pancakes in front of customers.

According to the restaurant, the pancakes also come with an assortment of to-order ingredients, including blueberries, bananas, peanut butter, pecans, chocolate chips, apples and apple sauce.

The business’ website says its last few weeks will be “extremely busy,” and so all food service will be first-come-first-served. As a result, the business said it will not be able to accept reservations.

The restaurant said the business is set to close on Sept. 12.

Ad

For more information or to view the restaurant’s menu, visit their website here.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: