Florida gas prices continue to fall, reaching lowest price since March

Average price per gallon now $3.79 in Florida

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

US gas prices fall for 50 straight days

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices are continuing to fall, reaching prices last seen five months ago.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon in Florida is now $3.79, the lowest daily average since March 4. Prices have dropped $1.10 from the record high of $4.89 set on June 13.

“Falling oil prices and drooping gasoline demand has paved the way for the recent pump price plunge,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a release. “The downturn should continue this week, after another round of big losses in both oil and gasoline futures markets.”

The price per barrel dropped below $90, reaching its lowest price in six months, according to AAA.

Regional prices

  • Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4), Naples ($3.96), Miami ($3.89)
  • Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.56), The Villages ($3.64), Panama City ($3.65)

Ways to save on gasoline

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

