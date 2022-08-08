Florida gas prices continue to fall, reaching lowest price since March

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices are continuing to fall, reaching prices last seen five months ago.
According to AAA, the average price per gallon in Florida is now $3.79, the lowest daily average since March 4. Prices have dropped $1.10 from the record high of $4.89 set on June 13.
“Falling oil prices and drooping gasoline demand has paved the way for the recent pump price plunge,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a release. “The downturn should continue this week, after another round of big losses in both oil and gasoline futures markets.”
The price per barrel dropped below $90, reaching its lowest price in six months, according to AAA.
Regional prices
- Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4), Naples ($3.96), Miami ($3.89)
- Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.56), The Villages ($3.64), Panama City ($3.65)
Ways to save on gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
