Florida gas prices continue to fall, reaching lowest price since March

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices are continuing to fall, reaching prices last seen five months ago.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon in Florida is now $3.79, the lowest daily average since March 4. Prices have dropped $1.10 from the record high of $4.89 set on June 13.

“Falling oil prices and drooping gasoline demand has paved the way for the recent pump price plunge,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a release. “The downturn should continue this week, after another round of big losses in both oil and gasoline futures markets.”

The price per barrel dropped below $90, reaching its lowest price in six months, according to AAA.

Regional prices

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4), Naples ($3.96), Miami ($3.89)

Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.56), The Villages ($3.64), Panama City ($3.65)

Ways to save on gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

