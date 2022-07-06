Florida gas prices continue falling, dropping 10 cents in 1 week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices have dropped 10 cents over the last week, continuing their fall from a record high set in June.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon is $4.54 as of Tuesday.

[TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info after chaos erupts at Lake Eola | Midwest favorite Skyline Chili opening 1st Central Florida store | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Gas prices are being dragged lower by falling crude oil prices, which suffered steep losses Tuesday, on worries of a global economic slowdown,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a release. “If these futures price drops hold, drivers could see Florida gas prices drift back below $4.10 per gallon. However, this is still an extremely volatile fuel market, and we’ve seen oil prices rebound so many times in the past several months.”

Ad

AAA said the price per barrel for U.S. crude oil dropped below $100 for the first time in eight weeks.

Ways to save on gasoline