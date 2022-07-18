Florida gas prices dip to lowest mark since May

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices continue to fall, reaching the lowest price in two months.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon dropped to $4.27 on Sunday, which is the lowest price Florida has seen since May.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Florida gas prices reached $4.49 on May 16, marking a new high at the time. The peak was reached in mid-June, when gas prices hit $4.89 a gallon.

“For the first time in a couple of months, drivers in some Florida cities are beginning to find pump prices below $4 a gallon,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “Oil prices suffered significant drops last week, clearing the way for additional discounts at the pump ... Drivers are likely relieved to get a break from record-high prices, and prices could get even cheaper this week. However, it’s important to remember that the market remains extremely volatile, and prices have the potential to bounce back. That particularly applies to hurricane season.”

Ad

The least expensive metro markets are:

Sebring - $4.08

Crestview-Fort Walton Beach - $4.08

Melbourne-Titusville - $4.08

Ways to save on gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: