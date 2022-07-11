Florida gas prices drop for 4th week in a row

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices continue to drop, hitting a two-month low.
According to AAA, gas prices are down for the fourth straight week after reaching record highs. The average price per gallon is now $4.42.
“Floridians are getting some welcome relief from record high prices at the pump,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, said in a statement. “The price declines are attributed to falling oil and gasoline futures prices, which suffered steep drops in recent weeks, due to concerns about a potential global economic recession, and how that could result in lower worldwide demand for fuel. However, there is still concerns about global fuel supplies, which is keeping somewhat of a floor on prices. Unless there’s a sudden rebound in the price of oil, the state average should drop below $4.30 this week.”
The price per gallon is down 47 cents, according to AAA, from the peak of $4.89 on June 13. AAA said as of Friday, the price per barrel for U.S. crude oil is $104.79.
Regional prices
- Most expensive markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.63), Naples ($4.59), Fort Lauderdale ($4.52)
- Least expensive markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.25), Panama City ($4.30), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.30)
Ways to save on gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.