Florida gas prices drop for 4th week in a row

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices continue to drop, hitting a two-month low.

According to AAA, gas prices are down for the fourth straight week after reaching record highs. The average price per gallon is now $4.42.

“Floridians are getting some welcome relief from record high prices at the pump,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, said in a statement. “The price declines are attributed to falling oil and gasoline futures prices, which suffered steep drops in recent weeks, due to concerns about a potential global economic recession, and how that could result in lower worldwide demand for fuel. However, there is still concerns about global fuel supplies, which is keeping somewhat of a floor on prices. Unless there’s a sudden rebound in the price of oil, the state average should drop below $4.30 this week.”

The price per gallon is down 47 cents, according to AAA, from the peak of $4.89 on June 13. AAA said as of Friday, the price per barrel for U.S. crude oil is $104.79.

Regional prices

Most expensive markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.63), Naples ($4.59), Fort Lauderdale ($4.52)

Least expensive markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.25), Panama City ($4.30), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.30)

