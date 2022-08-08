76º

Theme Parks

Universal creates weekend curfew for children at CityWalk

Guests under 18 required to have chaperone after 9 p.m.

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Universal Orlando, Theme Parks, Universal CityWalk, Orlando, Orange County
Universal Orlando Resort (Landon McReynolds, McReynolds)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has now implemented a weekend curfew for guests under the age of 18 at CityWalk.

“We’ve made some adjustments to our weekend operations at Universal CityWalk and guests under the age of 18 are required to depart at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent/guardian, are staying at a Universal hotel or planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark,” Universal said in a statement.

[TRENDING: Florida gas prices continue to fall, reaching lowest price since March | In this Florida city, when drivers go the wrong way, most don’t crash. Here’s why | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The change comes just weeks after Orlando police said a fight between children led officers to evacuate a parking garage at the theme park.

Universal said the policy began a few weeks ago and is subject to change.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email