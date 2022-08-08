Universal creates weekend curfew for children at CityWalk

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has now implemented a weekend curfew for guests under the age of 18 at CityWalk.

“We’ve made some adjustments to our weekend operations at Universal CityWalk and guests under the age of 18 are required to depart at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent/guardian, are staying at a Universal hotel or planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark,” Universal said in a statement.

The change comes just weeks after Orlando police said a fight between children led officers to evacuate a parking garage at the theme park.

Universal said the policy began a few weeks ago and is subject to change.

