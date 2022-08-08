Primary election early voting kicks off in Orange and Osceola counties

Early voting for the primary election has started in Orange and Osceola counties.

Campaign volunteers used their signs to remind residents to vote as they drove along Kaley Avenue on Monday.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said early voting gives residents the flexibility to vote at any of the 20 Orange County voting locations from now until Aug. 21.

“One of the things that we do is we are staying open until 7 o’clock and we have two Saturdays and Sundays (we are open for early voting) because we know that this is a service industry community and people don’t work a traditional 8 to 5 and can get time off to vote,” Cowles said.

Those who do not vote early will have to wait until Election Day on Aug. 23 and vote at their designated polling location.

“We try to let the voters know. Voters were mailed new voter information cards and on that voter information card, is your polling location,” Cowles said.

Another option for residents is vote-by-mail. Cowles said they already have received over 26,000 ballots.

“It’s not too late to request a vote-by-mail ballot, but this weekend, Aug. 13, is the last day you can request and have it mailed to you,” Cowles said.

As for other counties, primary election early voting will begin in Lake County on Thursday.

Seminole, Brevard, Volusia, Flagler, Marion, and Sumter counties will kick off early voting on Saturday.

Polling times and locations are available in our Florida Primary Voter Guide.

